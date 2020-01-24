Amuneke set for Egypt coaching job

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amuneke is set to be in Egypt today to hold talks with the management of Egyptian Premier League side Misr El-Makkasa over the vacant coaching role.

Reliable sources close to the immediate past coach of Tanzania national team informed that the former Super Eagles winger will finalize deal with the Fayoum-based team if the terms are favourable.

The club sacked former Egyptian international Ahmed Mido on Wednesday after a poor run of form saw them winless in 10 games.

The team suffered a recent 3-1 defeat to Pyramids FC on Tuesday to drop to 15th place in the Premier League table with 11 points after 14 games played.

A former African Footballer of the Year, Amuneke is a famous name in Egypt where he played for Zamalek before going to Europe to star for Sporting Lisbon and Barcelona.