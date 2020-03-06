Amotekun: South-South Govs agree to set up security outfit

The South-South Governors have planned to replicate Amotekun in the region with a view to secure lives and property.

The Chairman, South-South Governors Forum and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, disclosed this shortly after a closed-door meeting held on Thursday in Asaba

Okowa said that the decision to bring back Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta (BRACED) commission was reached at the meeting to look critically into the security and economy of the region.

He said, “Today, five governors out six in the region have taken far reach the decision to bring back the BRACED commission which we have charged the chairman of the commission, Ambassador Joel Keshi to work out the modality and detail for the take-off of the security outfit.

“You aware that this BRACED commission had been in existence for the past ten years but over five years it has been dormant and now we decided to revive it, to handle the issue of insecurity and other things in our region”

Okowa said that the governors in the region would meet with the President, Major Gen. Muhamnadu Buhari (retd) to discuss how to remove the 13% derivation first from the federation account for the oil-producing state before sharing to the three tiers of government which he noted had not been doing.

He noted that the forum has also resolved to harmonize its strategy to curtail the spread of Coronavirus and Lassa fever in the region.

“We have asked six commissioners of health in the region to meet, charge with the responsibility of managing the spread of the virus”

Governor Nyesom Wike, Godwin Obaseki, Emmanuel Udom, Douye Diri, and Ifeanyi Okowa were in attendant while Cross Rivers governor Prof. Ben Ayade was absent at the meeting.