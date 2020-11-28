Amotekun rescues wife of Ondo Chief of Staff from kidnappers

The wife of the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Government, Olugbenga Ale, has been rescued by Amotekun, the Southwest security outfit.

Mrs Ale, kidnapped by armed bandits on Thursday while on her to Akure from Lagos, was rescued today by Amotekun in alliance with some vigilantes and local hunters in the area, Punch reports.

An Amotekun Commandant, Adetunji Adeleye, said in an interview that it was too early to disclosed details of her rescue.

He said, “We thank God for the achievement, it was not easy. But we were able to arrest some persons in connection with the matter.”

More to follow…

