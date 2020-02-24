‘Amotekun not about secession’ – Akeredolu

The Chairman of South West Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said at the weekend that Operation Amotekun is not to push for secession of the Southwest geo political zone from the country, as being speculated by some opponents of the plan.

The governor spoke when he hosted media executives in Akure as part of activities marking the third anniversary of his administration.

He promised that when it goes into operation, Amotekun will clear out the insecurity in the region because the Amotekun Corps in the six states of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti would work in collaboration.

The governor said: “Nigeria will remain one. The Southwest will not secede from Nigeria. We will continue to live together regardless of our diversity. I can never be a party to any arrangement that will lead to dividing this country. I am a Yoruba man and I married from the Southeast.

“I am a detribalised Nigerian. My wife is an Igbo woman and I have benefitted from both Igbo and Hausa people. What I am after is the unity of Nigeria.”

Akeredolu said Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu was adequately briefed before the security outfit was launched in January.

He said the achievements of his administration in the last three years cut across all strata of the economy.