Amotekun: IPOB to re-launch Biafra Security Services

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday said it would re-launch its rested outfit, Biafra Security Service (BSS) as controversy rages over the South-West security, Amotekun.

In a statement through its Publicity Secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful, IPOB condemned the planned proscription of Amotekun, saying the Federal Government was kicking against it because it supported the killings in the North and other parts of the country.

Powerful also described the Miyetti Allah’s call for the ban of Amotekun as wicked and selfish.

“They want to commence the killing of innocent citizens they have wasted in the guise of Fulani herdsmen, otherwise why would they stop the outfit that has been well applauded by everybody; what is their interest?”

The spokesman explained that with the re-launching of BSS, all activities of the Fulani herdsmen would be a thing of the past. He assured that the security outfit will protect the entire southeast and other Igbo centralised zones.

“BSS would adequately protect the Igbo territory just like Amotekun, would do in the West; our lives and property would now be safe; our women would be free from rape while going to their farms,” Powerful assured.