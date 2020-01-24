Amotekun: FG, Southwest Govs strike deal

The Federal Government has reached an agreement with governors of the South-West States on the establishment of the regional security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo met with state governors and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who declared the initiative illegal much to the consternation of many in the region and beyond.

The governors at the meeting, which took place in the Vice-President’s office, include the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

Others are Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Governors of Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States.

Details of the new arrangement remain sketchy as at press time.