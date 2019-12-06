Amosun, others defect to PDP in Ogun

There are reports that over three thousand members of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) in Ogun State have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the Local Government elections expected to be conducted in the state next year and subsequent general elections in 2023.

The defectors, led by the House of Representatives candidate of the ANN for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Akeem Amosun, said that they elected to move to PDP to form a vibrant and formidable opposition in the Gateway State.

The former ANN members were received into PDP family on Thursday evening by former House of Representatives member; Hon. Ladi Adebutu and PDP chieftain, Sikurullai Ogundele, The Nation reports.

Akeem Amosun told reporters that the decision to moving from ANN to PDP would help him realize his political aspiration.

Adebutu welcomed the defectors, saying that the coalition became necessary as recent elections held in the country are being militarized.

He said: “Our opponents are wicked, therefore, we need to be united. The nature of elections as seen throughout the federation are now being militarized brazenly.

“The forthcoming elections can only be won by landslide, therefore, I urge all parties to stand united and coalesce as one body so that when they come with their thugs from Lagos we shall resist them.

“The APC government in the state lack competence and compassion. They can’t do anything without getting approval from Lagos. Ogun State is not Lagos subsidiary.

“We are on a mission to rescue our state from incompetence, lack of compassion of APC government.”