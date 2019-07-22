Amnesty International Nigeria Calls Out the Police for Harassing Timi & Busola Dakolo

Amnesty International Nigeria has shared a statement condemning the police for intimidating and harassing Timi and Busola Dakolo, and this comes after Busola’s viral interview in which she accused COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape.

Over the weekend, the Abuja police stormed the Dakolo Lagos residence in Lagos, demanding their presence in Abuja, but backed away from the couple alerted their lawyers and the media.

Now, Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the police for willingly becoming a tool used by the powerful to oppress victims.

See the Amnesty International Nigeria statement:

Security and safety of Timi & Busola Dakolo rest with Nigerian authorities. Intimidating victims of sexual abuse using @PoliceNG is a new low in Nigeria’s spate of impunity. Attempts to intimidate and harass Timi & Busola Dakolo by the Nigeria Police @PoliceNG shows a disturbing pattern of how authorities respond to allegations of sexual abuse. In Feb. armed SARS officers arrested Maryam Awaisu of #ArewaMeToo in Kaduna and dragged her to Abuja, at the instance of a person widely accused of rape & sexual abuse. For too long, Nigeria’s women have been facing various kinds of sexual violence that seldom receives proper attention from the country’s law enforcement agencies. It is unacceptable that women seeking justice end up intimidated by Nigeria Police @PoliceNG It is unacceptable that women seeking justice for sexual abuse are subjected to arrest and intimidation, by a unit of police whose remit is armed robbery. We fear that these actions may prevent victims of sexual violence from pursuing justice. In the face of rising sexual abuse of women & girls across #Nigeria; for how long will women be continuously subjected to intimidation and forced silence in the face of injustice? When will the injustice end? Our report of Nov. 2006: The Nigeria Police is notorious for persistent human rights violations. We received credible reports that women have been raped by the police in the street, while being transferred to police stations and while in police custody. This pattern of Nigeria Police @PoliceNG dispatching anti-robbery squads to pick up victims of sexual abuse who refused to be silent is unacceptable.