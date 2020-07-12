Amitabh Bachchan and Son Abhishek Test Positive for Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan has confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India.

The Bollywood superstar shared this news in a tweet on Saturday, in which the 77-year-old said his family and staff have also undergone tests and are awaiting results.

He appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he said.

His 44-year-old-son Abhishek Bachchan, also an actor, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested COVID-19 positive and is hospitalized. “Both of us having mild symptoms. I request all to stay calm and not panic,” he wrote.

 

