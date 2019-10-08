Amid MI diss, Vector teams up with Davido for ‘Comfort’

Nigerian rapper Vector Tha Viper, real name Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, is set to collaborate with Afropop superstar Davido, for a new track titled ‘Comfort’.

Davido took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to announce the unexpected collaboration, adding that the track will be released “soon”.

The announcement comes on the back of a heated feud between Vector and fellow rapper MI Abaga, with whom he has exchanged diss tracks in recent times.

‘Comfort’, which comes after Vector’s release of ‘Tetracycling’ — a diss track for MI Abaga — and the latter’s response track ‘The Viper’, is set to be produced by VSTIX and Mr Eff.

The Nigerian hip-hop milieu has been dominated by the lyrical war between Vector and MI.

MI asked Vec to ‘drop a joint like he’s missing a kneecap’ in his critically acclaimed Martell Cypher II, and he hit back by making mockery of the latter’s brief height in his ‘Tetracycling’ diss — a move which prompted MI to drop the explosive #Viper.

While fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback to the #Viper, they may have to make do with ‘Comfort’ first.