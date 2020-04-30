Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, fire razes shops in Kaduna [Photos]

A fire outbreak has destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira in Kaduna with the state on lockdown following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Eyewitnesses say at least 20 shops were on Wednesday evening engulfed by the inferno in Kaduna State.

And now pictures which have surfaced on the internet show the extent of the damage caused by the fire which occurred in the late hours of Wednesday, April 29 with the town asleep.

Sources say the fire was aggravated by the lockdown imposed on the state as a means of curbing the coronavirus pandemic as most of the shop owners could not go out to slavage their goods.

Neither the state fire service nor police has issued a statement regarding the cause of the fire.

See photos of the inferno below…

