Amid coronavirus scourge, Hantavirus strikes in China

With the entire world on the edge following the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, it looks China is gearing for another big battle, this time against Hantavirus.

Reports claim a man in China’s Yunnan province tested positive for the virus on Monday and died shortly.

China’s Global Times claims at least 32 more people have been tested and are awaiting results.

How is Hantavirus caused?

According to the Centre for Disease and Prevention (CDC), Hantavirus is caused by rodents.

“Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus,” says Global Times.

Symptoms of Hantavirus

What comes as a major relief, Hantavirus cannot be passed from person to person, but one can get infected if they touch their mouth, eyes, nose after touching urine or nest materials of rodents.

Hantavirus has a small incubation period and symptoms which develop over 1 to 8 weeks. The symptoms of Hantavirus are similar to novel coronavirus, which includes headache, fever, abdominal pain, etc.

Hantavirus Cure

There is no specific treatment, cure or vaccine to treat Hantavirus. But, it can be recognised in the early stages and the patient can receive medical cure in ICU and they may do better.

Usually, the patients are given oxygen therapy to help them through the period of severe respiratory problems. Be sure that to tell the physician that you have been around rats so that the diagnose any rodent-carried disease.

According to CDC, if left untreated then Hantavirus can lead to coughing and shortness of breath which could prove fatal.

