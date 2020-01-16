Ami Faku, the #1 Newcomer on SA Radio

The numbers don’t lie. Ami Faku has 5 singles on the Radiomonitor Top 200 chart of 2019 including Gold-selling Into Ingawe, and gold selling Ungowam and Ubuhle Bakho, Love Drunk and Inde Lendlela, in a look back at the 2019 radio year. The result is 1.8 Billion impressions and 13 100 spins on radio according to Radiomonitor.

Into Ingawe with Sun-El Musician is placed at number #13 on the Top 200 chart, the only newcomer to feature in the Top 15.

Ami also wrapped up as the only newcomer with multiple tracks on Apple Music’s 100 Best Songs of 2019 and featured on Spotify’s Top 10 Most Streamed South African Female Artists. The debut album is also currently #2 on the Musica store charts.

