Ami Faku teams up with SA House Kings Prince Kaybee x Dj Shimza x Black Motion for an authentic African-inspired track named Uwrongo.

Everybody brings their signature styles to the track especially Ami Faku with her trademark warm vocals.

There’s no slowing down for Ami Faku. A newcomer on everyone’s lips A regular on radio and at live shows Ami Faku’s musical journey is a great South African story of breaking grounds with pure talent.

