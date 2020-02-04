Ami Faku teams up with SA House Kings Prince Kaybee x Dj Shimza x Black Motion for an authentic African-inspired track named Uwrongo.

Everybody brings their signature styles to the track especially Ami Faku with her trademark warm vocals.

Stream or download Uwrongo globally here.

Watch the official Uwrongo Music Video here.

There’s no slowing down for Ami Faku. A newcomer on everyone’s lips A regular on radio and at live shows Ami Faku’s musical journey is a great South African story of breaking grounds with pure talent.

