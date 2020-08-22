American Talk Show Host, Larry King Loses Two of His Children

American talk show legend, Larry King was hit by a double dose if tragedy following the deaths of his two oldest children.

The former radio talk show host and former CNN primetime staple, who himself is recovering from a stroke, lost his son, Andy, 65, to a sudden heart attack in July.

His daughter, 51-year-old Chai, died on Thursday, August 21 after battling lung cancer.

Larry’s granddaughter, Jillian, 31, told Daily Mail that the star’s 65-year-old son died suddenly on July 28 from what they believe was a heart attack. Three weeks later, Larry’s 52-year-old daughter passed away from lung cancer.

“Larry is really hurt and upset. He was very sick last year.

‘His kids were all taking very close care of him. He’s upset that he’s lost them now,” she said.

Larry King shared Chaia with ex-wife Alene Akins. He adopted Andy, Akins’ son from her previous relationship after the two got married.

The 86-year-old television legend will not be attending the funerals scheduled to hold in Florida. He will be unable to fly from his Los Angeles reidence as a result of his ill-health.

