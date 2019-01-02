American Star, Christian Pulisic, Joins Chelsea for £58m

Chelsea have completed the £58million signing of American international Christian Pulisic but agreed to loan him back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.

Pulisic, 20, becomes the third most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history, following goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Alvaro Morata.

The skilful winger had just 18 months left on his contract at Borussia Dortmund, who were refusing to let him go until the end of the campaign.

Chelsea, though, wanted to get a deal agreed now to avoid competition for his signature and were prepared to pay a higher sum to do it.

Following the signing, Pulisic said: “It’s a privilege to sign for a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world-class players. Looking forward to working with Maurizio Sarri and his technical team.”

Pulisic’s arrival increases speculation over the future of Hazard and Hudson-Odoi in particular because they have refused to sign deals and Sarri admitted at the weekend he wanted the club to buy a winger.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to have signed one of Europe’s most sought-after young players.

“Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and, at just 20, he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come.”

The deal comes just two days after Chelsea announced they had made a record £62m profit for the year ending June 30, 2018.

Pulisic’s arrival will help the Blues grow a bigger fanbase in America, where they have toured on several occasions in pre-season for more than a decade.

With Chelsea also enjoying a £60m-a-year shirt contract deal with American sportswear firm Nike, there is great potential for the club to benefit even more commercially.