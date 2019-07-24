American Rapper Tay-K Sentenced to 55 Years in Prison

Billboard is reporting that Tay-K has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a 2016 Texas home invasion.

According to the media house, the “Race” rapper had been facing five to 99 years behind bars after being found guilty of murdering Ethan Walker on July 19, before the Tarrant County jury ultimately decided his fate on Tuesday.

Apparently, the jury tacked on a $10,000 fine for the murder charge and an additional $11,000 fine accounting for the three aggravated robbery charges. Also, Richard Walker, Ethan’s father, took the stand after the ruling and thanked jurors and the judge before turning his attention to address Tay-K for a final time.

“Every lyric to ‘The Race’ is stained with my son’s blood. Every ‘free Tay-K’ T-shirt that was ever sold has my son’s blood on it,” he reportedly said.

On Monday, the prosecution presented the jury with the music video and lyrics to his 2017 breakout hit “The Race,” which they claimed perpetrates violence and shows him brandishing a firearm. “I can’t stomach it,” the prosecutor told the courtroom. “It’s in the lyrics. There’s no better insight into this man’s character than that video.”

Tay-K is also facing a separate capital murder charge for allegedly shooting 23-year-old Mark Saldivar at a Chick-Fil-A in San Antonio back in April 2017.