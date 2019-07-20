American Rapper Tay-K Has Been Found Guilty of Murder

Tay-K has been found guilty of murder and aggravated robbery charges by a jury in Tarrant County, Texas.

According to Fort Worth’s KXAS NBC 5, the 19-year-old rapper whose real name is Taymor McIntyre had avoided a potential mandatory 40-year sentence on a capital murder charge but is now facing between five and 99 years in prison.

Billboard adds that the rapper who is best known for his song “The Race” was accused of taking part in a fatal home invasion and robbery in 2016, during which 21-year-old Ethan Walker was killed. During the initial proceedings earlier this week, McIntyre pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery and not guilty to the capital murder charge and a separate assault charge.

McIntyre, who was 16 at the time of the incident but tried as an adult in the trial, was not the gunman in the killing; six others were also charged in the case. He is still facing another aggravated robbery charge in Tarrant County and a capital murder charge in Bexar County tied to the robbery and killing of a man at a San Antonio Chick-Fil-A in April 2017 and the robbery and beating of a 65-year-old man in Arlington, Texas, in May 2017. Those incidents happened during a nationwide manhunt triggered by the rapper cutting off his ankle monitor and going on the run; he was arrested on June 30, 2017. Trials in the other two cases are still pending.

Career-wise, he reportedly signed a six-figure deal with 88 Classic while behind bars and released the Santana World mixtape while incarcerated. The life-imitating-art story of his flight from justice and viral hit while on the lam was the subject of an episode of the musical true-crime podcast Disgraceland in May 2018.