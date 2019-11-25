American Music Awards: Billie Eilish Makes Debut With “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Billie Eilish stunned fans last night at the American Music Awards, where she performed a fiery version of “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

She singer started out seated, whispering the song’s oceanic intro as her brother/collaborator Finneas played piano. As the latter switched to bass guitar, Eilish jumped up and strutted around the stage against a background of flames, echoing the video for the track. Finally, the singer stared blankly into the camera as the stage was devoured by flames.

Check her out below:

