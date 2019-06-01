‘American Gangster’ Inspiration, Frank Lucas, Dies at 88

Frank Lucas, the former Harlem drug kingpin whose life and lore inspired the 2007 movie American Gangster, has died.

According to THR, Lucas died Thursday in New Jersey, following declining health.

Lucas was raised in North Carolina and climbed the ranks of crime in Harlem in the 1960s and ’70s, becoming a major drug dealer known for supplying huge amounts of particularly potent heroin.

He said it netted him millions, and authorities seized over $500,000 in cash when they raided his house in Teaneck, New Jersey, in 1975. He was convicted and sentenced to decades in prison, but he turned informant and was released after about five years.

Lucas was quickly arrested again for drug dealing, on a much smaller scale. He served seven more years, getting out again in 1991.

His story became the basis for the Ridley Scott-directed American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington as Lucas and Russell Crowe as Richard “Richie” Roberts, a composite of various detectives and prosecutors. The real-life Roberts is a former prosecutor who helped convict Lucas but later became his lawyer and friend, even godfather to Lucas’ son.

Lucas was a fixture on the film set, giving Washington advice on such details as to how he carried his gun.

And as for his role in supplying heroin that killed some users, he told The Associated Press in 2007 that he regretted it. “I did some terrible things. I’m awfully sorry that I did them. I really am,” he said.

He died at the age of 88.