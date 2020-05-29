America is Trash and Black Men are Racist, Huddah Monroe Blows Hot

Huddah Monroe is thrashing all things America and black men alongside in a new post.

The Kenyan socialite in reaction to the recent case of police brutality in the United States, asserted that America is trash and she always felt unsafe anytime she visited.

The former reality star and businesswoman also accused black men of being racist towards black woman.

Huddah  Monroe went further saying that white women only entertain  black men for their money and nothing else and that they are responsible for making the whites feel special reason for the racism they experience.

