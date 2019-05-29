Ambode Updates Twitter Profile to Ex-Governor

Outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has updated his profile on his social media handles to ‘former governor’.

Ambode made the move less than 24 hours before the end of his tenure.

The governor was sensationally denied a second term after failing to win the primaries of the All Progressives Congress in October 2018.

He was defeated in the primaries by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who went on to win the governorship election in March 2019.

Ambode officially handed over to his successor, Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday at the Lagos State Governor’s office in Alausa.

In his address, the outgoing governor said it’s been a remarkable four years journey as he thanked all stakeholders, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo, his wife and kids, the All Progressives Congress, and Lagosians.