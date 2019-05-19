Ambode Celebrity Match Ends in Draw

The Agege Stadium in Lagos buzzed with excitement, yesterday, as top African and Nigerian football legends honoured the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode with a testimonial match as he makes his bow from office.

Many of the biggest African and Nigerian stars to have played the round leather game turned up for the thrilling match at a rocking Agege Stadium.

Before the game, Governor Ambode was given a guard of honour by both teams as he walked through with fireworks display to perform the official kick-off.

Players on the Nigerian legend’s team coached by Olympic gold medal winning coach, Bonfere Joe, include Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Taribo West, Uche Okechukwu, Garba Lawal, Peter Rufai and Ike Shorunmu.

Meanwhile, The African legend team, coached by former U-17 Golden Eaglets coach, Fanny Amun had the likes of El Hadji Diouf, Diomansy Kamara, Titi Kamara, Christian Karembeu, Stephen Appiah, Didier Zokora, Lomana Lua Lua, Khalilou Fadiga and Seydou Keita.

Kanu Nwankwo opened the scoring in the first half before Titi Kamara equalised for the African legends within a space of two minutes. A fowl in the penalty box by Taribo West on El-Hadji Diouf was converted by Titi Kamara which put the African stars 3-1 at half time.

In the second half, goals from either side ended the game in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

The Governor was also inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Nigeria Supporters Club (NSC) for his unwavering support towards sports development and especially football in Nigeria.