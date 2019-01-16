Amber Rose Says She Sold Crack When She Was Younger

Amber Rose never shies away from speaking her truth, no matter who it hurts.

And during an appearance on Van Lathan’s The Red Pill podcast, the model opened up about a time in her life when her financial struggles were so severe she resorted to selling hard drugs in her hometown of Philly.

“You know, I tried selling drugs. I tried selling crack in my neighborhood. And they (drug dealers) were like, ‘No,'” Rose revealed. “They said I was gonna get robbed, I was a girl, and I was too pretty, and it wasn’t going to happen. So what I did, I would bag it up for them. I would weigh it and bag up the crack rocks for them, and they would throw me some money.”

Rose added that she had to become “the queen of the house” at a young age, and that in order to survive, she had to take risks and make sacrifices. She, however, doesn’t speak about this experience because she “never wants to tell a sob story.”

“I feel like rappers always get this pass of, like, ‘I had to sell drugs to feed my daughter. I had to sell drugs to feed my family.’ […] Like, ‘We made something out of nothing,” she explained. “And when it comes to me, it’s like, do I have to give you this story to understand? It’s been nine years since I’ve been famous, and I never told that to nobody […] Yeah, I was a stripper, and I did what the f**k I had to do to feed my family,” she said.

Listen to her here: