Amber Rose Gives Birth to Second Child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards

Congratulations to Amber Rose!

The model took to her social media on Thursday night to announce that she was in labour. And yesterday, her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards revealed that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, who they have now named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards…the world is urs now thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar, “ said Edwards in the photo which shows him cradling and kissing his new son.

Rose is also mum to son Sebastian Taylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.