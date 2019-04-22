Amber Rose Calls Out Fake Toxic Friends Who Disappeared Because of Her Pregnancy

Amber Rose had some words for folks who she thought where her friends until they all disappearance after news of her pregnancy surfaced.

“Funny how my phone blows up when I’m having pool parties and shit is lit,” she wrote. “But as soon as bitch is sick and pregnant it’s crickets. No ‘just checking on you’ text or nothing, shit’s wild. But when I pop out this beautiful strong baby boy don’t try to be my friend again. Deadass.”

She also dragged those who pick and choose when to contact her, dismissed them as “toxic ass fake friends,” adding, “When I pop out this beautiful, strong baby boy, don’t try to be my friend again.”

And this comes barely a month after she revealed she is pregnant for talent hunter Alexander “AE” Edwards.

See her post below: