Amazon Set to Finalise Deal for Michael B. Jordan Thriller

THR is reporting that Amazon is rearing to take over Paramount’s Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan.

Per the outlet, the film stars Jordan as beloved Clancy character John Clark, a former Navy SEAL and director of the elite counterterrorism unit Rainbow Six.

Without Remorse was directed by Stefano Sollima, the script written by Taylor Sheridan and Akiva Goldsman. And some of the producer of the feature include Jordan himself, Goldsman, Josh Applebaum, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and André Nemec.

About the Amazon deal, THR says:

Paramount had dated the film for Sept. 18, 2020 in February, prior to the theatrical shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. While the deal is not completely done, if it makes, Without Remorse will be the latest Paramount feature that has been placed at a streaming service.

We can’t wait!

