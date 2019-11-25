AMAs: R&B Icon Toni Braxton Delivers Stunning “Un-Break My Heart” Performance

Toni Braxton paid tribute to herself last night at the American Music Awards, where she deliveredd renditions of “Breathe Again” and “Un-Break My Heart” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The singer’s appearance on the show stage marked the 25th anniversary of her very first American Music Awards performance and win, and followed a near two-decade absence from the AMAs stage.

Check out the legend’s performance below:

Okay can we talk about Toni Braxton's performance at the #AMAs Boy she is so radiant as ever and that is one classy performance, I gotta say this is one of the best highlight of #AMAs2019 pic.twitter.com/iXjpN4ASq7 — AJ (@AJTweete) November 25, 2019