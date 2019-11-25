AMAs: Halsey Shocks Fans With Creative “Graveyard” Performance

Halsey performed last night at the American Music Awards, where she won one of the first awards of the evening — favorite pop/rock song for “Without Me.”

She took the stage on Sunday night to perform her new single, “Graveyard,” along with a dancer, both dressed in all-white ensembles that eventually served as canvases as the two splattered paint on each other. By the time the performance was over, both were covered with a variety of bright colors.

Watch them below:

Provando que quem perde é quem boicota, Halsey entrega performance perfeita de ''Graveyard'' no #AMAs. Assista trecho: pic.twitter.com/YMZQ0WozWB — POPTime (@siteptbr) November 25, 2019