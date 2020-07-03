Amaraku Kanu Shares Epic Throwback to Mark 17th Wedding Anniversary

Amara Kanu and Nwankwo Kanu just clocked 17 years in wedded bliss.

To mark the joyous occasion, fitness enthusiast and mother of three, Amara shared an epic throwback picture of the couple when Kanu initially came to request her hand in marriage.

Mrs Kanu captioned the throwback shot,

“He said, I have come to marry you. She’s like whaaaaat, why ?, pls don’t come near me. 😅. 17 years on! It’s been a movie since.😍 @kingkanu4 I love you”.

Football legend, Kanu, also took to his Instagram to celebrate his wedding anniversary. Posting a more recent photo of the couple toasting to life and health, he wrote;

“17 years strong 💪🏽 🙏 Happy Anniversary wifey. @amarakanu I love ❤️ you. You are what your name is Amara Gods gift and I thank God my dream came true.Cheers to an amazing future”.

