Amara Kanu Trains With Her Husband Kanu Nwankwo and It’s the Cutest Thing

Amara Kanu and her husband Kanu Nwankwo are out here giving us couple’s goals.

Yesterday, the certified coach took to her Instagram to share the latest photo of herself and the former footballer training together, with a caption that reminded fans that Valentine’s Day is already around the corner.

“9 days to valentines 😍 Tag your bae/bestie here just in case they need a love reminder,” the mum of three captioned the adorable post.

And everyone is absolutely in love with them.

See the post below:

