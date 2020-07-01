Amanda Seales Drags Terry Crews for His Controversial ‘Black Lives Matter’ Tweet

Terry Crews caught a lot of flak on social media yesterday after he shared yet another controversial thoughts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crews took to Twitter to address Black Lives Matter, amid the recent protests against police brutality and systemic racism that have been held across the nation. “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” Crews wrote. “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

This stung people the wrong way, with many dragging the actor for filth. And one of those who called him out was Amanda Seales, who described Crews’ tweet as “unintellectual and irresponsible.”

“You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall,” Seales continued.

Shortly after, Seales tweeted about the importance of facts and the fight for change, writing, “I simply cannot stand for the touting of ignorance as fact. We have spent too much time making mediocre minds famous.”

“It is my mission to empower/embolden those black voices who speak of mental elevation not just materialism,” she continued. “I believe that consciousness is the thread that was thinned since the 60s and in strengthening it we will sturdy our minds/bodies for the fight for change we demand to see!”

See the exchange below:

