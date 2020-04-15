Amala does not cure Coronavirus – Kwara Govt

The Kwara Government has debunked claims across the state suggesting that a local delicacy of yam flour, popularly called ‘Amala’, cures Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Abubakar Ayinla, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, stated this on Tuesday in Ilorin during the daily routine meetings of the Medical Team of the Kwara COVID-19 Technical Committee in the state.

Ayinla said that the state government has set up the Risk Communication teams, among others, to manage rumours and fake news circulating as regards COVID-19 in the state.

He maintained that COVID-19 has no cure for now and that amala cannot cure it.

Ayinla said that the confirmed patients with COVID-19 at the Sobi Isolation Centre were faring well, adding that the state government is caring for their necessary needs.

Also speaking, Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Director of Primary Health Care at the Ministry of Health, explained that the state presently has three COVID-19 isolation centres across the state.

According to him, the Sobi Isolation Centre currently has 300-bed space for different levels of care as well as the intensive care unit together with the high-risk unit.

Oguntoye also said the state had acquired additional two ventilators to cater for any eventuality.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kwara presently has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.