AmaechiTapes: ‘They Can’t Break our Ranks’ – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says the leaked audio of Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, allegedly criticising President Muhammadu Buhari will not break the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a chat with journalists in Abuja Tuesday, the information minister said the leak was part of the “mudslinging” politics of the opposition.

“Again, the opposition is determined to ensure that the ongoing campaign for the 2019 elections is not based on issues but on mudslinging,” he said.

“What is the point in shopping around for audio clips or publications that are then maliciously edited out of context?

“Why do they think this will break our ranks in the ruling party? What advantage do they think they can get from this infantile act?

“Whoever wants to circulate any audio or video clip should do so in its entirety so that the people can understand the context.

“Otherwise, let them continue wasting their time circulating an audio that is clearly designed to blackmail.”

He said the agenda reached in Dubai by the opposition was to “throw enough mud at the President and hope they can succeed in tainting his integrity’’.

“The sooner the PDP realises this and retrace its steps, the better. President Buhari is globally acknowledged for his legendary integrity, and no one can tarnish it,” Mohammed said.

“When its allegations were proved to be wrong, those behind the shameless allegation did not even have the decency to admit their lies and apologise to the nation.

“This is bad politicking and it will not win more votes for the sinking PDP. It is sad that instead of focusing on issues, all they spew are innuendos, lies and concocted stories.”

He said that PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s campaign has lost steam, and all it is doing is to make wild allegations not backed by facts.

“The President’s punishing daily schedule over the past months is more rigorous than any electioneering campaign,” he said.

“Of course, it has never happened in the recent history of Nigeria that a President facing re-election will rather concentrate on his job rather than his campaign.

“PDP, for one, cannot fathom this because of their brand of do-or-die politics. Again, the President deserves commendation, not condemnation, for that decision.”