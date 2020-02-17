Amaechi, others escape kidnap in Kaduna

Hundreds of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, including the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, escaped attack by kidnappers on Sunday evening, a report said last night.

The report, by the authoritative DAILY NIGERIAN, quoted unnamed sources as disclosing that the kidnappers laid in ambush around Mando area and attempted to waylay the passengers, who arrived at Rigasa train station around 8:15pm.

“Sources said no sooner the kidnappers opened fire on the vehicles than mobile policemen and soldiers arrived the scene in armoured vehicles to disperse the hoodlums,” the report said.

It quoted a passenger, Musa Lawan, as saying: “We were lucky the police and soldiers are nearby to come our rescue. The minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi was among the passengers. His convoy had to make a detour onto Rigasa road.”

The Kaduna State police command has yet to confirm the story.