Alvarez KOs Kovalev in 11th to claim Light heavyweight title

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez knocked out Sergey Kovalev in the 11th round to win the WBO light heavyweight title on Saturday, moving up two weight classes to become a four division champ.

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar caught Russia’s Kovalev with a left hook-right hand combination that sent the former champion almost crashing through the ropes near the end of the 11th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

‘Krusher’ Kovalev was officially knocked out at 2:15 of the 11th and stayed down for some time while being attended to by his corner and the doctor.

It was one of the most devastating knockouts of the brilliant career of Alvarez, who was fighting in the 175 pound division for the first time.

“This is just one step in my history,” Alvarez said. “Be patient because Canelo will make history. It’s a guarantee.”

The fight had been close throughout with Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) winning most of the early rounds by using a steady jab to keep the burly Alvarez at a distance. Alvarez was ahead 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 on the scorecards.

Kovalev, the biggest name in the light heavyweight division having boxed there his entire career, promised to bounce back.

“I tired after the sixth round,” said Kovalev. “I had instructions to use more jabs. Just not enough stamina. It is okay, I will be back.”

Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) becomes just the fourth boxer in history to win a junior middleweight world title and one at light heavyweight, a spread of 21 pounds (154 to 175). The other three are Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Mike McCallum.