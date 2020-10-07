Alternative Nigerian Chart: Wizkid’s ‘No Stress’ Leads

Wizkid’s No Stress tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Tems’ Damages.

Simi returns to the chart at number 3 with No Longer Beneficial, while Idahams’ Shima Remix featuring Peruzzi and Seyi Shay debuts at number 4.

Namenj’s Rayuwata debuts at number 5, while OBT’s Jabulela follows behind at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Praiz’s Under the Sky, while Guchi’s American Love debuts at number 8.

Raybekah, a newcomer, debuts with Barrister at number 9, while Basketmouth’s Myself featuring Oxlade and Show Dem Camp leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. BASKET MOUTH FT. OXLADE X SHOW DEM CAMP – MYSELF

9. RAYBEKAH – BARRISTER

8. GUCHI – AMERICAN LOVE

7. PRAIZ – UNDER THE SKY

6. OBT – JABULELA

5. NAMENJ – RAYUWATA

4. IDAHAMS FT. PERUZZI X SEYI SHAY – SHIMA REMIX

3. SIMI – NO LONGER BENEFICIAL

2. TEMS – DAMAGES

1. WIZKID – NO STRESS

