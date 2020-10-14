Alternative Nigerian Chart: Wizkid’s ‘No Stress’ Leads

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Alternative Nigerian Chart: Wizkid’s ‘No Stress’ Leads

Wizkid’s No Stress tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Simi’s No Longer Beneficial.

Tems’ Damages drops one spot to number 3, while Idahams’ Shima Remix featuring Peruzzi and Seyi Shay follows at number 4.

Guchi’s American Love rises two spots to number 5, while Chike’s If You No Love debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Joeboy’s Lonely, while Namenj’s Rayuwata drops three spots to number 8.

Basketmouth’s Myself featuring Oxlade and Show Dem Camp, while Raybekah’s Barrister leads the chart from behind.

See the Alternative Nigerian Chart:

10. RAYBEKAH – BARRISTER

9. BASKET MOUTH FT. OXLADE X SHOW DEM CAMP – MYSELF

8. NAMENJ – RAYUWATA

7. JOEBOY – LONELY

6. CHIKE FT. MAYORKUN – IF YOU NO LOVE

5. GUCHI – AMERICAN LOVE

4. IDAHAMS FT. PERUZZI X SEYI SHAY – SHIMA REMIX

3. TEMS – DAMAGES

2. SIMI – NO LONGER BENEFICIAL

1. WIZKID – NO STRESS

Related Posts

New Music: Rudeboy Drops #EndSARS Song, “Oga”

October 14, 2020

New Music: Lugi Drops Music Video for “Where Your Oga Dey?”

October 14, 2020

International Music Chart: Travis Scott’s “Franchise” Featuring Young Thug Debuts

October 13, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply