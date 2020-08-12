Alternative Nigerian Chart: Victor AD’s ‘Prayer’ Feat. Patoranking Leads

Victor AD’s Prayer featuring Patoranking tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s Eli

Zinoleesky’s Mapariwo sits at number 3, while Adekunle Gold’s AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman rises one spot to number 4.

Korede Bello’s Morire drops one spot to number 5, while Ladipoe’s Lemme Know Remix featuring Teni climbs three spaces to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Emo Grae and Buju’s 0903, while Crayon’s Sometimes follows at number 8.

Martinsfeelz’s Unstoppable featuring Zlatan rises one spot to number 9, while ZahZah’s Miss You leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. ZAHZAH – MISS YOU

9. MARTINSFEELZ FT. ZLATAN – UNSTOPPABLE (REMIX)

8. CRAYON – SOMETIMES

7. EMO GRAE X BUJU – 0903

6. LADIPOE FT. TENI – LEMME KNOW (REMIX)

5. KOREDE BELLO – MORIRE

4. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. NAILAH BLACKMAN – AG BABY

3. ZINOLEESKY – MAPARIWO

2. FIREBOY DML – ELI

1. VICTOR AD FT. PATORANKING – PRAYER REQUEST

