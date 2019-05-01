Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tolani’s “Liar” Leads

ukamaka

Tolani’s Liar tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Johnny Drille’s Finding Efe.

At number 3, we meet Wurld’s Wishes & Butterflies, while Tay Iwar’s Sidelines sits at number 4.

Idyl and Rowlene’s Satisfy Me re-peaks at number 5, while Simi’s Charlie rises to number 6.

Harrysong’s Cha Cha drops two spots to number 7, while Lady Donli’s Cash drops two spots to number 8.

At number 9, we meet Sir Dauda’s Landlord, while Daniel Iyere’s Fighter leads the chart from behind.

See the full list below:

10. DANIEL IYERE – FIGHTER

9. SIR DAUDA – LANDLORD

8. LADY DONLI – CASH

7. HARRYSONG – CHA CHA

6. SIMI – CHARLIE

5. IDYL FT. ROWLENE – SATISFY ME

4. TAY IWAR – SIDELINES

3. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

2. JOHNNY DRILLE – FINDING EFE

1. TOLANI – LIAR

