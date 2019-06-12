Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tolani’s “Liar” Leads

Tolani’s Liar tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Demmie Vee’s Surulere.

Johnny Drille’s Finding Efe rises two spots to number 3, while Harrysong’s Cha Cha sits comfortably at number 4.

Idyl and Rowlene’s Satisfy Me drops three spots to number 5, while Nonso Amadi’s Comfortable featuring Kwesi Arthur debuts at number 6.

Wurld’s Wishes & Butterflies drops one spot to number 7, while Tay Iwar’s Sidelines drops one spot to number 8.

At number we meet Lady Donli’s Cash, while Simi’s Charlie leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. SIMI – CHARLIE

9. LADY DONLI – CASH

8. TAY IWAR – SIDELINES

7. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

6. NONSO AMADI FT. KWESI ARTHUR – COMFORTABLE

5. IDYL FT. ROWLENE – SATISFY ME

4. HARRYSONG – CHA CHA

3. JOHNNY DRILLE – FINDING EFE

2. DEMMIE VEE – SURULERE

1. TOLANI – LIAR

