Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tolani’s “Liar” Leads

Tolani’s Liar tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Demmie Vee’s Surulere.

Johnny Drille’s Finding Efe rises two spots to number 3, while Harrysong’s Cha Cha sits comfortably at number 4.

Idyl and Rowlene’s Satisfy Me drops three spots to number 5, while Wurld’s Wishes & Butterflies sits at number 6.

Tay Iwar’s Sidelines clinches to number 7 this week, while Lady Donli’s Cash maintains its spot at number 8.

At number 9, we meet Simi’s Charlie, while Tey Chaplin’s Congratulations leads the chart from behind.

10. TEY CHAPLIN – CONGRATULATIONS

9. SIMI – CHARLIE

8. LADY DONLI – CASH

7. TAY IWAR – SIDELINES

6. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

5. IDYL FT. ROWLENE – SATISFY ME

4. HARRYSONG – CHA CHA

3. JOHNNY DRILLE – FINDING EFE

2. DEMMIE VEE – SURULERE

1. TOLANI – LIAR