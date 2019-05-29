Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tolani’s “Liar” Leads

Tolani’s Liar tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Idyl and Rowlene’s Satisfy Me.

At number 3, we meet Demmie Vee’s Surulere, while Harrysong’s Cha Cha rises one spot to number 4.

Johnny Drille’s Finding Efe drops to number 5, while Wurld’s Wishes & Butterflies sits comfortably at number 6.

Tay Iwar’s Sidelines clinches to number 7 this week, while Lady Donli’s Cash maintains its spot at number 8.

At number 9, we meet Simi’s Charlie, while Tey Chaplin’s Congratulations leads the chart from behind.

