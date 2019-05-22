Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tolani’s “Liar” Leads

ukamaka

Tolani’s Liar tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Johnny Drille’s Finding Efe.

At number 3, we meet Demmie Vee’s Surulere , while Idyl and Rowlene’s Satisfy Me drops one spot to number 4.

Harrysong’s Cha Cha also drops one spot to number 5, while Wurld’s Wishes & Butterflies drops to number 6.

Tay Iwar’s Sidelines sits at number 7 this week, while Lady Donli’s Cash drops to number 8.

At number 9, we meet Simi’s Charlie, while Tey Chaplin’s Congratulations leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. TEY CHAPLIN – CONGRATULATIONS

9. SIMI – CHARLIE

8. LADY DONLI – CASH

7. TAY IWAR – SIDELINES

6. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

5. HARRYSONG – CHA CHA

4. IDYL FT. ROWLENE – SATISFY ME

3. DEMMIE VEE – SURULERE

2. JOHNNY DRILLE – FINDING EFE

1. TOLANI – LIAR

