Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tolani’s “Liar” Leads

Tolani’s Liar tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed closely, at number 2, by Johnny Drille’s Finding Efe.

At number 3, we meet Idyl and Rowlene’s Satisfy Me, while Wurld’s Wishes & Butterflies drops to number 4.

Tay Iwar’s Sidelines drops two spots to number 5, while Harrysong’s Cha Cha rises one spot to number 6.

Lady Donli’s Cash rises one spot to number 7, and also Sir Dauda’s Landlord rises one spot to number 8.

At number 9, we meet Simi’s Charlie, while Daniel Iyere’s Fighter leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DANIEL IYERE – FIGHTER

9. SIMI – CHARLIE

8. SIR DAUDA – LANDLORD

7. LADY DONLI – CASH

6. HARRYSONG – CHA CHA

5. TAY IWAR – SIDELINES

4. WURLD – WISHES & BUTTERFLIES

3. IDYL FT. ROWLENE – SATISFY ME

2. JOHNNY DRILLE – FINDING EFE

1. TOLANI – LIAR

