Alternative Nigerian Chart: Tiwa Savage’s “Temptation” Feat. Sam Smith Leads

Tiwa Savage’s Temptation featuring Sam Smith tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Larry Gaaga’s Slow Burner featuring Joeboy.

BOJ’s Abracadabra featuring Davido and Mr Eazi debuts at number 3, while Simi’s No Longer sits comfortable at number 4.

Adekunle Gold’s Sabina debuts at number 5, while Fireboy DML’s Afar featuring Olamide debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Oxlade’s DKT, while Tomi Owo’s Beautiful follows at number 8.

Victony’s Maria featuring Falz rises to number 9, while T Classic’s Love You for Life featuring Olutimi leads the charge from behind.

See the list below:

10. T CLASSIC FT. OLUTIMI – LOVE YOU FOR LIFE

9. VICTONY FT. FALZ – MARIA

8. TOMI OWO – BEAUTIFUL

7. OXLADE – DKT

6. FIREBOY DML FT. OLAMIDE – AFAR

5. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SABINA

4. SIMI – NO LONGER

3. BOJ FT. DAVIDO X MR EAZI – ABRACADABRA

2. LARRY GAAGA FT. JOEBOY – SLOW BURNER

1. TIWA SAVAGE FT. SAM SMITH – TEMPTATION

