Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timi Dakolo’s ‘Take’ Leads

Timi Dakolo’s Take tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Ladipoe’s Know You featuring Simi.

Johnny Drille’s Something Better sits comfortably at number 3, while Chike’s Watching Over Me featuring Zorro rises one spot to number 4.

At number 5, we meet Praiz’s Madu, while Seyi Shay’s All I Ever Wanted featuring King Promise rises two spots to number 6.

Oxlade’s Tables Turn rises two spots to number 7, while Dapo Tuburna’s See Finish featuring Mayorkun follows at number 8.

Dija’s Ayo debuts at number 9, while Paul Play’s Kolo featuring Nonso Amadi leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

