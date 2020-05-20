Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timi Dakolo’s ‘Take’ Leads

Timi Dakolo’s Take tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Johnny Drille’s Something Better.

Adekunle Gold’s Something Different drops one spot to number 3, while Dapo Turbuna’s See Finish, featuring Mayorkun, rises two spots to number 4.

Praiz’s Madu rises one spot to number 5, while Oxlade’s Tables Turn drops three spots to number 6.

Wurld climbs two spots up the chart with Wayo, at number 7, while Fave’s Mbu debuts at number 8.

At number 9, we meet, Zamorra’s Deserve Better, while Cill Soul’s Tatarata leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. CILL SOUL – TATARATA

9. ZAMORRA – DESERVE BETTER

8. FAVE – NBU

7. WURLD – WAYO

6. OXLADE FT. MOELOGO – TABLES TURN

5. PRAIZ – MADU

4. DAPO TUBURNA FT. MAYORKUN – SEE FINISH

3. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

2. JOHNNY DRILLE – SOMETHING BETTER

1. TIMI DAKOLO FT. OLAMIDE – TAKE

