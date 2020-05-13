Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timi Dakolo’s ‘Take’ Leads

Timi Dakolo’s Take tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Adekunle Gold’s Something Different.

Oxlade’s Tables Turn rises three spots to number 3, while Praiz’s Madu rises one spot to number 4.

Johnny Drille’s Something Better climbs up to a new peak at number 5, while Dapo Turbuna’s See Finish, featuring Mayorkun, debuts at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Jaywon’s Family featuring Qdot, Danny S and Save Fame, while Zamorra’s Deserve Better rises two spots to number 8.

Wurld returns to the chart with Wayo, at number 9, while Cill Soul’s Tatarata leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. CILL SOUL – TATARATA

9. WURLD – WAYO

8. ZAMORRA – DESERVE BETTER

7. JAYWON FT. QDOT, DANNY S & SAVE FAME – FAMILY

6. DAPO TUBURNA FT. MAYORKUN – SEE FINISH

5. JOHNNY DRILLE – SOMETHING BETTER

4. PRAIZ – MADU

3. OXLADE FT. MOELOGO – TABLES TURN

2. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

1. TIMI DAKOLO FT. OLAMIDE – TAKE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

