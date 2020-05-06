Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timi Dakolo’s ‘Take’ Leads

Timi Dakolo’s Take tops the Alternative Nigerian Chart this week, and it is followed at number 2 by Chike’s Watching Over Me featuring Zorro.

Praiz’s Madu rises two spots to number 3, while Seyi Shay’s All I Ever Wanted featuring King Promise rises two spots to number 4.

Johnny Drille’s Something Better drops two spots to number 5, while Oxlade’s Tables Turn rises one spot to number 6.

Jaywon’s Family featuring Qdot, Danny S and Save Fame debuts at number 7, Korede Bello’s Mi Casa Su Casa follows at number 8.

Dija’s Ayo sits at number 9, while Zamorra’s Deserve Better leads the chart from behind.

See the chart below:

10. ZAMORRA – DESERVE BETTER

9. DIJA – AYO

8. KOREDE BELLO – MI CASA SU CASA

7. JAYWON FT. QDOT, DANNY S & SAVE FAME – FAMILY

6. OXLADE FT. MOELOGO – TABLES TURN

5. JOHNNY DRILLE – SOMETHING BETTER

4. SEYI SHAY FT. KING PROMISE – ALL I EVER WANTED

3. PRAIZ – MADU

2. CHIKE FT. ZORO – WATCHING OVER ME

1. TIMI DAKOLO FT. OLAMIDE – TAKE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

